* SoftBank, Yahoo back Alibaba partnership structure
* Alibaba undecided on final listing venue
* Alibaba plans 28-member partnership structure
Sept 27 Alibaba Group's biggest shareholders
have backed a partnership structure that is at the centre of a
debate over where the Chinese e-commerce giant may list its
shares in the most highly anticipated Internet IPO since
Facebook Inc's $16 billion offer last year.
Alibaba, which analysts value at as much as $120 billion,
appears to have failed to convince Hong Kong regulators to waive
tough listing rules, potentially handing the lucrative IPO to
rival U.S. market operators.
Founded by billionaire entrepreneur Jack Ma, Alibaba wants
to find a home for its stock where its 28 partners, mainly
founders and senior executives, can keep control over a majority
of the board, even though they own only around 13 percent of the
company.
In the first public comments from one of those partners,
Executive Vice Chairman Joseph Tsai defended Alibaba's corporate
structure on Thursday, saying it is a "living body" intended to
preserve the company's culture.
While losing such a large IPO would be a blow to the Hong
Kong stock exchange - Alibaba could seek to raise as much as $15
billion in the initial public offering - regulators there have
stood firm in their defence of small investors and a policy of
treating all shareholders alike.
"We understand Hong Kong may not want to change its
tradition for one company, but we firmly believe that Hong Kong
must consider what is needed in order to adapt to future trends
and changes," Tsai, one of Alibaba's 18 founders in 1999, wrote
in a blog post. ()
On Friday, Alibaba received the backing of both Japanese
wireless carrier SoftBank Corp and Yahoo Inc,
its two largest shareholders with stakes of 36.7 percent and 24
percent, respectively.
"Alibaba has built a phenomenal business and created
tremendous value for its shareholders over the years," SoftBank
CEO Masayoshi Son said in a statement. "We are therefore very
supportive of the Alibaba partnership structure."
In a brief statement, Jacqueline Reses, Chief Development
Officer at Yahoo and an Alibaba board member, said: "In a
fast-moving technology market, it's critical that a company's
leadership can continue to preserve its culture and set its
strategic course for the future."
"As one of Alibaba's largest shareholders, Yahoo believes
that management's efforts reflect the desire to govern the
company for long-term success while also balancing the rights of
shareholders."
STRONG DEFENCE
Tsai's defence of Alibaba's partnership model comes as
debate rages in Hong Kong about whether the Asian financial hub
should be more flexible to attract new and emerging companies.
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (HKEx), which
is both the regulator of new listings and a publicly traded
company that benefits from IPO fees and subsequent stock trading
volumes, has insisted that its first duty is to protect all
shareholders.
In a lengthy blog post this week, the exchange's CEO Charles
Li suggested maybe leaving open the door to potential rule
changes, so long as discussions aren't rushed. He did not
directly name Alibaba in his commentary.
Hong Kong's failure to secure the Alibaba IPO would mean
lost revenues and less marketing clout to attract other deals.
Alibaba commands 80 percent of China's e-commerce market and
handled 1 trillion yuan ($163.4 billion) of goods last year
through its Tmall and Taobao market platforms.
"The question Hong Kong must address is whether it is ready
to look forward as the rest of the world passes it by," Tsai
wrote. "As a company with most of our business in China, it was
natural for Hong Kong to be our first choice."
"Those who lack appreciation of our partnership philosophy
may view our proposal merely as a founder wanting to preserve
control. We could not have a more different objective," he
added.
Alibaba declined to comment beyond Tsai's post. A spokesman
for the Hong Kong exchange declined to comment.