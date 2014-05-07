* Chinese e-commerce giant files for most anticipated IPO
since Facebook
* Yahoo set to sell nearly half its stake in Alibaba IPO
* Co-founders Ma, Tsai among largest individual Alibaba
shareholders
(Adds proceeds, financial data, estimated value)
By Alexei Oreskovic and Deepa Seetharaman
SAN FRANCISCO, May 6 Alibaba gave
investors a closer look at the scale and growth of the Chinese
e-commerce juggernaut in an initial public offering (IPO)
prospectus filed on Tuesday, the first step in what could be the
largest technology debut in history.
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, which powers 80 percent of all
online commerce in the world's second-largest economy, is
expected to raise more than $15 billion, and could top the $16
billion pulled in by Facebook Inc when it listed in 2012.
The bulk of the proceeds will go to Yahoo Inc -
which bought a 40 percent stake in Alibaba in 2005 for $1
billion and which must sell more than a third of its current
22.6 percent stake through the IPO. Alibaba also plans to sell
new shares, people familiar with the plans have said, to bulk up
a cash war chest depleted by a rash of recent acquisitions.
While the Alibaba brand is less well known in the United
States than Internet companies such as Amazon.com and
Facebook, the Chinese company's listing has stirred the most
excitement in Silicon Valley and Wall Street since Facebook's
record IPO. Alibaba will become the largest Chinese corporation
to list in the U.S. - on either the New York Stock Exchange or
the Nasdaq.
Alibaba will debut later this year in a market where
high-flying tech stocks like Twitter and Amazon have
fallen in recent weeks in a sell-off that has divided analysts
and investors, reviving doubts about soaring tech valuations.
Still, estimates of Alibaba's market value have soared in
recent months, to even beyond $200 billion, underscoring Wall
Street's eagerness to take a crack at a massive Chinese company
with robust growth.
Alibaba handled more than 1.5 trillion yuan - about $248
billion - of transactions for 231 million active users across
its three main Chinese online marketplaces in 2013, more than
Amazon and eBay Inc combined. It did so with 20,884
full-time workers, fewer than eBay.
"If it's able to transport that kind of power to outside
China, it has the potential to become a true global e-commerce
powerhouse," said Roger Entner, lead analyst and founder of
Recon Analytics. "Everybody thought Amazon could do it, but now
we have to re-think Amazon in the light of being the most
successful company in that field in the U.S. - but not in the
world."
Alibaba did not give any hints in its IPO prospectus about
potential plans for the U.S. e-commerce market. Analysts said it
was unlikely Alibaba would adopt the model favored by Amazon,
which sells goods directly to consumers using a sprawling
network of warehouses.
AT LEAST 102 YEARS
Alibaba, founded 15 years ago in a one-room apartment in
Hangzhou and controlled by a 28-member partnership, boasts of
building a company that will last "at least 102 years."
After the IPO, Alibaba said, the partnership will have the
exclusive right to nominate a simple majority of the members of
its board of directors.
Alibaba operates an online messaging service as well as a
cloud computing business, but more than 80 percent of its
revenue comes from its Taobao, Tmall and Juhuasuan online
marketplaces. Top items sold on Taobao include prepaid phone and
game cards as well as lottery tickets, home furniture and baby
products, the company said.
Total revenue increased 62 percent to 18.75 billion yuan
($3.01 billion) in October-December of 2013 from a year earlier,
while net income more than doubled to 8.27 billion yuan,
according to the prospectus.
Some analysts say Alibaba's rapid pace of revenue growth may
be unsustainable.
"They got into the e-commerce space when there weren't any
other players in China," said Forrester analyst Kelland Willis,
adding Alibaba has been "losing market share year over year."
By 2020, online retail sales in China will reach $420-$650
billion, as much as the United States, Japanese, UK, German and
French markets combined, according to a recent analysis by
McKinsey Global Institute.
MOBILE FUTURE
Alibaba said China's mobile Internet arena, where it is
battling Tencent Holdings for supremacy, is the next
growth industry. China will have an estimated 750 million mobile
Internet users by 2017, according to data from China-based
consultancy iResearch.
Roughly one-fifth of all purchases in the last quarter of
2013 were made on mobile devices, up from 7.4 percent a year
earlier. But Alibaba added that for now these sales were less
profitable than those made on its website.
Already this year, Ma has been involved in acquisitions
worth more than $3.5 billion - buying a stake in department
store operator Intime ; a majority shareholding in
movie producer ChinaVision Media; control of online mapping firm
Autonavi ; a stake in China's Wasu Media Holding Co Ltd
for online content and internet TV; and a stake in
Youku Tudou Inc, an online video business akin to
Google Inc's YouTube.
Alibaba is also launching a U.S. e-commerce website, 11
Main, and has taken stakes in U.S. retail site ShopRunner Inc,
Lyft, a U.S. ridesharing service, and 1stdibs, an online market
place for antiques and luxuries.
Also this year, Ma has set up a charitable trust estimated
to be worth $3 billion, potentially Asia's biggest, focusing on
the environment and health. "It's impossible for me to be a
doctor, but I can have my own way to save lives," Xinhua quoted
Ma as saying.
OWNERSHIP AND RISKS
Some analysts have pointed to a less-than-transparent
decision-making process after Alibaba spun off fast-growing
Alipay in 2010 - a move that caused consternation at major
shareholders Yahoo and Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank Corp
.
Alibaba's prospectus also laid out a raft of regulatory
risks it faces at home. The company stressed that Beijing could
impose additional restrictions on the use of Alipay, the payment
service that powers the majority of its online transactions.
Unlike many prominent U.S. tech IPOs of recent years,
Alibaba's list of significant shareholders is short. By
contrast, Facebook and Twitter each broke out shareholdings from
more than a half dozen individual principal shareholders.
Former English schoolteacher and lead founder Jack Ma owns
8.9 percent of Alibaba. Joseph Tsai, a co-founder and executive
vice-chairman, is the only other individual with a disclosed
shareholding, of 3.6 percent. Yahoo and SoftBank, respectively,
own 22.6 percent and 34.4 percent of Alibaba on a fully diluted
basis.
The proposed IPO of $1 billion in the filing is an estimate
for calculating exchange registration fees.
FAIR VALUE
Alibaba estimated its fair value as of this month could
reach $50 per share, an increase of more than six times from the
$8 a share value estimated in June 2011, according to the
prospectus. This calculation helps determine employee
compensation and does not necessarily represent a likely IPO
price.
At the most recent fair value estimate, Yahoo's stake in
Alibaba is worth $26.2 billion and SoftBank's almost $40
billion. Ma's stake would be worth $10.3 billion.
The fair value estimate puts Alibaba's size at $116.1
billion, well below the $152 billion average from 25 analysts in
a Reuters survey.
While Yahoo and SoftBank may be among the biggest
beneficiaries of the IPO, neither will exercise much control of
Alibaba. It has already been agreed that Yahoo Chief Development
Officer Jacqueline Reses will resign from Alibaba's board upon
the listing, while SoftBank will have the right to nominate just
a single director to a new, nine-member board.
Alibaba's decision to list in the United States was a blow
to the Hong Kong stock exchange, which was initially
its preferred IPO venue, but the city's regulators balked at any
potential violation of the "one-share-one-vote principle."
Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank
, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, and
Morgan Stanley will underwrite the Alibaba IPO.
($1 = 6.2257 Chinese Yuan)
(Additional reporting by Gerry Shih, Sarah McBride, Deepa
Seetharaman and Nicola Leske in New York and Elzio Barreto in
Hong Kong; Writing by Edwin Chan; Editing by Alden Bentley,
Andrew Hay and Ian Geoghegan)