HONG KONG, March 13 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding is "95 percent certain" to
choose New York as a listing venue for its initial public
offering, the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing
unnamed sources close to the deal.
The company is no longer discussing a potential listing in
Hong Kong, the newspaper added, citing the sources.
Alibaba declined to give an immediate comment on its IPO
plans when contacted by Reuters.
The company's Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai told Reuters
on Wednesday Alibaba would not change its partnership
shareholding structure in order to list in Hong Kong.