HONG KONG, March 13 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding is "95 percent certain" to
choose New York as the venue for its initial public offering,
the Financial Times reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources
close to the deal.
The company is no longer discussing a potential listing in
Hong Kong, the newspaper added, citing the sources.
"There is no timeline, no venue selected, nor have any
underwriters been hired for an IPO event," an Alibaba
spokeswoman said in a statement, reiterating previous comments
on the IPO, which analysts have estimated could be worth more
than $15 billion.
The company's listing venue has been up in the air since
last year, after Hong Kong regulators refused to bend on their
one share-one vote stance.
Alibaba has planned an IPO with a shareholder structure that
allows a group of top managers and founders to nominate and
control the board, while holding only around 13 percent of the
company's shares.
Though there had been some speculation that Alibaba and Hong
Kong regulators could be moving to a compromise, Alibaba
Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai appeared to throw cold water on
the prospect on Wednesday, telling Reuters that the company
would not change its partnership shareholding structure in order
to list in Hong Kong.
Under an agreement with its second biggest shareholder,
Yahoo Inc, Alibaba has incentives in place to complete
an IPO before Dec. 2015. Japan's SoftBank Corp is
Alibaba's biggest shareholder with a 36.7 percent stake.