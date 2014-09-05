Sept 5 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N will allow employees and people close
to the company to buy shares in its forthcoming initial public
offering, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The program, informally known as a "friends and family"
plan, allows employees and people buy shares at the IPO price
before it starts trading publicly. Normally, the IPO price is
available only to professional investors and a few individual
investors.
Such programs were a popular practice by U.S. companies
during the 1999-2000 dot.com boom as a way to reward employees
but has declined since then, the newspaper said. (on.wsj.com/1u6O1jz)
Alibaba is nearing the launch of its hotly anticipated
offering, which could raise more than $20 billion, making it the
biggest technology listing in the United States.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)