HONG KONG Aug 23 Alibaba Group is
planning a management structure that would allow its partners to
nominate the board and retain control over decision-making after
it goes public, the Hong Kong Economic Times (HKET) daily
reported on Friday.
The Chinese e-commerce firm is widely expected to launch an
initial public offering worth more than $15 billion by the end
of the year, with Hong Kong tipped as the likely venue.
The HKET report cited sources familiar with Alibaba's
thinking and gave no further details. An Alibaba spokesman in
Hong Kong declined to comment on the report when contacted by
Reuters.
Alibaba's partners include Chairman Jack Ma, former Chief
Financial Officer Joe Tsai, Alibaba's current Chief Executive
Jonathan Lu and other senior managers and company founders.
Reuters had earlier reported the company was in talks with
the Hong Kong stock exchange about allowing its founders to
maintain control after the IPO, possibly through a dual class
listing which favours a company's management and founders over
individual investors.
The Hong Kong stock exchange generally disapproves of dual
class listings and the sources told the HKET daily that Alibaba
was not planning such a move.