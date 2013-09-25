HONG KONG, Sept 25 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has decided to hold an
initial public offering in New York after talks with Hong Kong
regulators broke down over a listing in the Asian financial hub,
two sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.
"We've come to the end of dialogue with Hong Kong and we're
pivoting to the U.S. to start the listing process," a company
source familiar with the discussions said.
Alibaba has engaged U.S. law firms to start working on its
IPO and will soon be hiring banks to manage the listing, added
the company source, who was not authorized to speak publicly on
the matter.
Officials at Alibaba and the Hong Kong stock exchange
declined to comment.