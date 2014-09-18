Sept 18 Alibaba Group Holdings priced its initial public offering at $68 per share, the top of its projected range, Dow Jones Newswires reported on Thursday, citing an unnamed source familiar with the situation.

At that price, the deal would be worth about $21.8 billion, valuing the Chinese ecommerce company at $168 billion, Dow said. (Reporting By Dan Burns; Editing by Bernard Orr)