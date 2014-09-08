(Edits first paragraph)
By Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel
Sept 8 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N
founder Jack Ma on Monday surprised potential investors at a
standing-room only event in New York by addressing governance
concerns over the Chinese e-commerce giant, including a
controversial 2010 spin-off of its online payment service.
Ma made the remarks at a luncheon at the Waldorf Astoria
hotel in New York in front of hundreds of hedge funds, mutual
funds and other institutional investors, as the company kicked
off a two-week, multi-city marketing blitz for its initial
public offering.
Alibaba was expecting about 500 investors to attend the
first stop on the roadshow, but some 800 showed up, forcing some
into overflow rooms.
Alibaba is seeking to raise more than $21 billion in the
largest-ever U.S. technology IPO, valuing the company at up to
$163 billion. It expects to price the IPO at $60 to $66 per
American Depositary Share, which are scheduled to start trading
on the New York Stock Exchange later this month.
Industry analysts had expected Alibaba to try for a
valuation in excess of $200 billion, ranking it among the 20
largest publicly traded companies in the United States. The
marketing effort, which will take Alibaba on a globe-trotting
tour, will help determine whether the company will price above
its initial range and come closer to that valuation.
Several investors who spoke with Reuters before and after
the event said they went into the presentation with a series of
questions about Alibaba, ranging from concerns about its
corporate governance and transparency, to plans for U.S.
acquisitions and growth. They said they did not learn anything
new during the lunch - of boxed turkey sandwiches - but came
away feeling the event was well-choreographed.
Akram Yosri, a managing partner at 3iCapital Group, said he
had hoped to find out more about how the company planned to grow
globally, and particularly how it plans to compete with
Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc in the United
States.
"Did I learn anything? Absolutely not," he said.
But Yosri and other investors said they found Ma to be
impressive, with some describing the former English teacher who
founded the company in his apartment as "charismatic". In his
10-minute remarks, Ma emphasized how the company serves small
businesses in China and addressed issues of governance,
investors said.
Alibaba accounts for about 80 percent of all online retail
sales in China, where rising Internet usage and an expanding
middle class helped the company generate gross merchandise
volume of $296 billion in the 12 months ended June 30. Revenue
in the June quarter increased 46 percent to $2.54 billion from a
year earlier, faster than the 38.7 percent growth in the
previous quarter.
But the company has seen its share of controversy, in
particular over governance and the outsized influence of its
founder and senior managers. Ma holds deep sway over executive
and board appointments at the company, an influence that is set
to strengthen further after it goes public.
In 2010, a decision to spin off Alipay to a company Ma
controlled also led to objections from major investors,
including Yahoo Inc and SoftBank Corp.
Ma surprised investors at the event by talking about the
move unprompted.
"Ma said it was a tough decision and time will prove it was
a good one," one investor at the luncheon said, referring to the
Alipay decision. Two other investors who had flown from Toronto
to attend the roadshow said they understood Ma's comments to
mean, "'Trust me on this one.'"
An Alibaba spokesman declined comment.
Alibaba has been billed as one of the hottest IPOs of the
year, eliciting the kind of anticipation among investors that
was last seen in 2012 when Facebook Inc went public in a
$16 billion offering.
Alibaba's draw was evident on Monday. Investors waited on
long lines for elevators, making some fret about being able to
make it to the venue on time and other hotel guests wondering
about the cause of the commotion. Among the investors attending
the event was Mario Gabelli, CEO of Gabelli Asset Management.
The event, which started later than expected, kicked off
with a video about the company. Executive Vice Chairman Joe Tsai
presented some slides; Ma's remarks followed.
Management took questions from investors. But 3i's Yosri
said all questions were screened. He said he was disappointed
they didn't take "the tough New York questions."
EARLY START
Alibaba executives and bankers started their day early, with
a management presentation to about 300 salespeople for the six
banks underwriting its offering. They gathered at Citigroup
Inc's offices on Greenwich street in Lower Manhattan for
an hour, according to the source familiar with the meeting.
Besides Citigroup, Credit Suisse Group AG,
Deutsche Bank AG, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley are the
joint bookrunners for Alibaba's IPO. Rothschild is Alibaba's
independent equity adviser.
Tsai fielded questions and did the main presenting to the
sales force at the Citigroup meeting, according to the source.
Alibaba is selling 123.1 million of the 320.1 million ADS
shares slated for the IPO. Shareholders including Ma, Tsai and
Yahoo are offering the remainder.
The company plans a Tuesday presentation at the Four Seasons
hotel in Boston, according to a person who saw an invitation.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker and Jessica Toonkel in New York;
Additional reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn
and Bernard Orr)