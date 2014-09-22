Turkey blocks access to Wikipedia
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
HONG KONG Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and some of its shareholders have sold an additional 48 million shares, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday, making its IPO the biggest-ever globally at a value of $25.03 billion.
The move comes after the stock surged 38 percent in its debut on Friday as investors jostled for a piece of the e-commerce company.
Alibaba and several shareholders initially sold 320.1 million American Depositary Shares in its offering, which priced at $68 each last week. Underwriters had the option to sell additional shares from Alibaba, Yahoo Inc and Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai, according to the IPO prospectus.
The source declined to be identified as the details of the additional sale have yet to be made official. Representatives for Alibaba in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sale of the additional shares.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina Gibbs)
ISTANBUL Turkey has blocked online encyclopaedia Wikipedia, the telecommunications watchdog said on Saturday, citing a law allowing it to ban access to websites deemed obscene or a threat to national security.
SYDNEY Alphabet Inc's Google said it will challenge amended tax assessments issued by the Australian Taxation Office (ATO), which is trying to claw back billions of dollars from multinational corporations citing unpaid taxes.