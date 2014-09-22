Alibaba's logo is seen at its headquarters on the outskirts of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province April 23, 2014. Picture taken April 23, 2014. REUTERS/Chance Chan/Files

HONG KONG Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and some of its shareholders have sold an additional 48 million shares, a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Monday, making its IPO the biggest-ever globally at a value of $25.03 billion.

The move comes after the stock surged 38 percent in its debut on Friday as investors jostled for a piece of the e-commerce company.

Alibaba and several shareholders initially sold 320.1 million American Depositary Shares in its offering, which priced at $68 each last week. Underwriters had the option to sell additional shares from Alibaba, Yahoo Inc and Alibaba co-founders Jack Ma and Joe Tsai, according to the IPO prospectus.

The source declined to be identified as the details of the additional sale have yet to be made official. Representatives for Alibaba in Hong Kong did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the sale of the additional shares.

