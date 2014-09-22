(Corrects number of additional shares sold by Jack Ma to 2.7
mln from 12.7 mln in 5th paragraph)
* IPO breaks global record, surpassing Agricultural Bank of
China Company sells 26.1 mln additional shares, Yahoo 18.3 mln
* Jack Ma, Joe Tsai also sell additional shares
By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, Sept 22 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
initial public offering now ranks as the world's
biggest in history at $25 billion, after the e-commerce giant
and some of its shareholders sold additional shares.
Overwhelming demand saw the IPO initially raise $21.8
billion and then send Alibaba's stock surging 38 percent in its
debut on Friday. That prompted underwriters to
exercise an option to sell an additional 48 million shares, a
source with direct knowledge of the deal said.
The IPO surpassed the previous global record set by
Agricultural Bank of China Ltd in 2010 when the bank
raised $22.1 billion.
Under the option, Alibaba agreed to sell 26.1 million
additional shares and Yahoo Inc 18.3 million, netting
the two companies an extra $1.8 billion and $1.2 billion
respectively.
Alibaba's Jack Ma agreed to sell an extra 2.7 million
shares and company co-founder Joe Tsai agreed to sell 902,782
additional shares, according to the prospectus.
The source declined to be identified as the details of the
additional sale have yet to be made official. Alibaba declined
to comment.
Citigroup Inc, Credit Suisse Group AG,
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs Group Inc,
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Morgan Stanley acted as
joint bookrunners of the IPO.
Rothschild was hired as Alibaba's independent financial
advisor on the deal.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Denny Thomas and Edwina
Gibbs)