(Corrects spelling of name Castle to Castel in penultimate
paragraph)
SHANGHAI/NEW YORK Nov 10 Luxury brands suing
Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
have asked a U.S. judge to be relieved of the obligation to
mediate, which they say looks futile after Alibaba founder Jack
Ma was quoted in a magazine as saying he would rather lose the
case than settle.
Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and other brands held by
Paris-based Kering SA filed a suit in New York in May
accusing Alibaba of being a giant conduit for counterfeiters and
alleging that China's U.S.-listed e-commerce leader had
knowingly made it possible to sell fakes.
In an article published late last week, Forbes magazine
quoted Ma, Alibaba's executive chairman, as saying there was no
chance of settling. "I would lose the case, lose the
money... But we would gain our dignity and respect," Ma was
quoted as saying.
The plaintiffs were "greatly troubled" by the comment,
particularly since Alibaba had requested mediation in the first
place, the lead lawyer said in a Nov. 6 letter to a judge at the
U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York.
"It leaves the impression... that Alibaba's request for
mediation was not made in good faith, but rather as a tactic to
delay this case and to force Plaintiffs to expend resources
spinning their wheels in an expensive and time-consuming
mediation," said the letter, seen by Reuters.
The letter said the plaintiffs "do not want to foreclose the
possibility of mediation in the future, but right now mediation
would appear to be a futile exercise".
Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie said Ma had made the comments
prior to Kering agreeing to Alibaba's proposal to mediate.
"If they want to return to the path of litigation, instead
of mediation, we will vigorously defend our legal rights and
reputation," he said in an email to Reuters.
China's biggest e-commerce company has been dogged for years
by allegations that its online shopping sites are riddled with
fake or otherwise copyright-infringing goods.
It says it is constantly improving its monitoring and
enforcement of rules against counterfeits, but critics say it
has not done nearly enough and fakes remain rampant.
In response to the Kering request, Judge Kevin Castel urged
the parties to continue with mediation, which had yet to begin.
"Needless public comments can undermine talks. Yet public
positions and positions in confidential talks have been known to
vary... The Court strongly recommends that the parties proceed
to mediation," he wrote in an order on Monday.
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI, and Jonathan Stempel
and Nate Raymond in NEW YORK; Editing by Miral Fahmy)