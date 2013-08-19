HONG KONG Aug 19 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
is in talks with the Hong Kong stock exchange about
allowing its founders to maintain control over the Chinese
e-commerce company even after it becomes listed, people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Alibaba is widely expected to launch an initial public
offering worth more than $15 billion by the end of the year,
with Hong Kong tipped as the likely venue.
The Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, however,
generally disapproves of dual class listings, which favour a
company's founders and management over its individual investors.
Such a structure would also need approval from the
regulator, the Securities and Futures Commission, which turned
down a similar request by UK football club Manchester United
. Manchester United eventually listed on the New York
Stock Exchange last year.
"If Alibaba wants to pursue this type of structure, I think
they'll have to try and do something more subtle, more realistic
than a dual share," said one Hong Kong banker familiar with the
discussions between Alibaba and the exchange.
Alibaba, which has yet to officially announce that it will
hold an IPO, and the Hong Kong exchange both declined to comment
on the shareholding talks.
Swire Pacific is the only Hong Kong listed company
that has dual class shares, a structure that pre-dated tougher
rules implemented by the exchange a few years ago.
U.S. exchanges like Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange,
allow dual class listings and Alibaba is still weighing "the
pros and cons" of listing in the United States vis-a-vis Hong
Kong, according to people familiar with the matter.
A Hong Kong securities lawyer said the potential size of the
Alibaba IPO may sway the Hong Kong exchange.
"They will have said no to a lot of people over the years
and it would be hard for them to move, although tempting if it
would get them that listing," the lawyer said.
Alibaba was founded by former English teacher Jack Ma and 17
others in China's eastern city of Hangzhou. Ma and Joseph Tsai,
a co-founder and former Alibaba chief financial officer, own
about 10 percent of the company between them, according to
securities filings.
Japanese Internet and telecoms group Softbank Corp
owns 35 percent of Alibaba and U.S. tech company Yahoo Inc.
owns a 24 percent stake.