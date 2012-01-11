HONG KONG Jan 11 Alibaba Group has reduced the size of its debut loan to $3 billion, the funds which the Chinese e-commerce giant plans to use to buy back part of the 40 percent stake Yahoo Inc owns in the company, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Alibaba was initially planning to raise as much as $4 billion, but according to one of the sources, the company could instead tap its cash reserves to fund the deal.

Alibaba, which has a Hong Kong listed unit Alibaba.com , has more than $3 billion in cash, the source said.

Yahoo's stake could be worth up to around $13 billion, based on the $1.6 billion paid for a 5 percent stake in Alibaba Group by Yunfeng Capital, Silver Lake and other investors in November.

Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire entrepreneur and former English teacher Jack Ma, declined to comment. The sources were not authorised to speak to the media.