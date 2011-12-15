By Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG Dec 15 A handful of lenders are
considering committing to the $4 billion loan for Alibaba Group
that will help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back
part of the 40 percent stake that Yahoo Inc owns in the
company, Thomson Reuters publication Basis Point reported on
Thursday, citing sources.
A term sheet should be finalised this week after lenders
approached for the financing had provided some feedback, Basis
Point reported, citing sources close to the matter.
A law firm has been appointed and lenders will be allowed to
commence due diligence once the term sheet is finalised. The
banks have been given a deadline of the third week of January to
respond with commitments to the loan, according to a source.
Alibaba's debt adviser, Rothschild, earlier had sent out
term sheets to banks requesting underwritten proposals for the
debt financing. Banks were asked to provide
underwritten commitments of $1 billion with expected final holds
of $400 million.
The borrower is seeking a three-year loan with a margin of
around 450 basis points over the London Interbank Offer Rate
(LIBOR).
"Even though the pricing is attractive, the underlying
credit is a difficult one to assess as an Internet business does
not have tangible assets," one banker in Hong Kong told Basis
Point.
"The deal has a lot of hurdles to overcome, one of which is
the limited number of liquidity providers," the source added.
Another source said the structure of the financing was the
biggest concern.
"If there is more clarity around the buyout, it will be
helpful to potential lenders," the source said, referring to
Alibaba's separate, joint bid for Yahoo.
The Chinese e-commerce company is partnering with U.S.
private equity firms Blackstone Group and Bain Capital
and Japan's Softbank Corp, preparing a bid for all of
Yahoo in what could be a roughly $25 billion deal.
The joint bid is separate from the buyback of Yahoo's
Alibaba stake.
Alibaba, founded by billionaire entrepreneur and former
English teacher Jack Ma, has long signalled its intention to buy
back the stake.
Apart from Yahoo, Softbank also owns 40 percent of Alibaba,
while Yunfeng Capital -- co-founded by Ma, U.S. private equity
fund Silver Lake and other investors -- took a 5 percent stake
in November.