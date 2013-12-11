HONG KONG Dec 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said
on Wednesday it is seeking to extend the draw-down period of its
$8 billion loan to the end of next year, a move that people
familiar with the e-commerce firm's plans said would buy it more
time to launch an IPO.
The original expiry date of the draw-down period on the loan
was Jan. 30 of next year, according to the deal terms. Alibaba
wants to extend that to Dec. 31, 2014, sources familiar with the
discussions said.
"We have plenty of cash on the balance sheet and there is no
need to draw down at this time, so we are extending the
availability of funds to maintain flexibility," the company
said, without specifying a date.
Alibaba said the funds will be used for corporate purposes.