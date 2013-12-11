* Original draw down expires in Jan. 2014
* Alibaba has already drawn down $5bln of the loan
* Alibaba still hoping to list in Hong Kong
By Elzio Barreto and Prakash Chakravarti
HONG KONG, Dec 11 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd said
on Wednesday it is seeking to extend the draw-down period of an
$8 billion loan from January next year, a move people familiar
with the e-commerce company's plans said would buy it more time
to launch an IPO.
The original expiry date of the draw-down period on the loan
was Jan. 30 of next year, according to the deal terms. Alibaba
wants to extend that to Dec. 31, 2014, sources familiar with the
discussions said.
"We have plenty of cash on the balance sheet and there is no
need to draw down at this time, so we are extending the
availability of funds to maintain flexibility," the company
said, without specifying a new date.
Alibaba said the funds will be used for corporate purposes.
It has already used $5 billion from the loan facility to
refinance its debt.
The $8 billion loan is a key part of Alibaba's IPO plan, and
the extension to the end of next year signals that the public
float is remains a long way off.
China's biggest e-commerce firm has struggled to reach an
agreement with Hong Kong regulators over a partnership structure
it hopes to use as part of an initial public offering (IPO), a
deal that expected to be worth around $15 billion and which may
take place next year.
Public comments by its founder Jack Ma and a statement from
the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in recent months, however, have
raised the possibility of a Hong Kong listing.
The company has yet to outline a date or venue for the IPO.
Under an agreement with its second biggest shareholder Yahoo
Inc., Alibaba has incentives to complete an IPO before
Dec. 2015.
All 22 lenders involved with the loan must agree to the
extension.
The banks have until Dec. 20 to respond to the extension
request, and those responding in favor before Friday will get an
"early bird" fee of $50,000 from the company if the move
succeeds.