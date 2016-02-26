Feb 26 Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd is in talks with several banks to borrow up
to $4 billion to fund expansion plans, including acquisitions,
the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people
familiar with the matter.
The loan is expected to be finalized next month, one of the
people told the Journal. (on.wsj.com/21mefBf)
Alibaba has been picking up stakes and buying companies in
China and abroad.
The company has also been expanding in other areas such as
online video and local services as volume growth in core online
shopping business slows.
Alibaba shares were up 2.2 percent at $68.13 in premarket
trading on Friday. Up to Thursday's close of $66.66, the stock
had fallen about 18 percent this year.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)