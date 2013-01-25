SHANGHAI Jan 25 Alibaba Group, which
runs China's largest e-commerce platforms, and its partners will
spend 100 billion yuan ($16.08 billion) in the first phase of
investment to build a logistics network, a local newspaper
reported on Friday.
The unit will be chaired by Jack Ma, founder and chairman of
Alibaba Group, and over the next 8-10 years aims to complete the
network that would allow the delivery of products across China
within 24 hours, Beijing News said.
Once complete, the network will be able to support annual
online sales of 10 trillion yuan, it said. Alibaba will lead the
group of investors, which will include private equity firms,
express companies and a bank, the paper said.
Officials at Alibaba could not be reached for comment.
Alibaba's Taobao Marketplace and Taobao Mall are China's
largest e-commerce platforms by transaction volume, where
everything from imported almonds to precious jade can be bought
from the millions of virtual storefronts run by small
businesses.
The value of transactions on the two e-commerce platforms
exceeded 1 trillion yuan ($160.6 billion) for the first time in
January-November in 2012, up 58 percent from a year ago and
equivalent to 2 percent of China's gross domestic product in
2011, reflecting the boom in the sector.
Over the past few years, Chinese e-commerce companies have
been developing logistics operations to improve service and
efficiency. The platform 360buy, also known as Jingdong Mall,
began building its own logistics system in 2007.
Last week, Alibaba said Ma, one of China's best-known
corporate leaders, will step down as CEO of the group, passing
the reins to "a younger, better equipped" generation.
($1 = 6.2181 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Matt Driskill)