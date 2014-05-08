(In para 15, corrects to say Alibaba formed cooperation deal
with Wasu Digital TV Media Group, not a subsidiary of Wasu Media
Holding Co)
By Gerry Shih, Matthew Miller and Paul Carsten
SAN FRANCISCO/BEIJING May 7 Part-way through
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's long-awaited IPO
prospectus was a subtle, but striking, warning: investors should
know that lead founder and executive chairman Jack Ma might work
against the company's best interests.
The acknowledgement, on page 42 of a 300-plus-page filing,
highlighted longstanding questions about the Chinese e-commerce
giant's complex corporate structure and potential conflicts of
interests surrounding Ma, who started Alibaba in his one-room
apartment in 1999 and has since branched out into markets as
diverse as e-payments and financial investment.
To be sure, such warnings of potential conflicts were
included in the prospectuses of many founder-controlled tech
companies, including Facebook Inc and LinkedIn Corp
. But Alibaba's warning stands out given Ma's numerous
investments in third-party firms that partner with his company.
One hot-button issue is Ma's control of Alipay, the
PayPal-like affiliate established by Alibaba in 2004, which
continues to provide the lions' share of payment services for
the company's retail marketplaces.
Four years ago, Alibaba spun out Alipay to a group including
Ma, who holds a 46 percent stake in Alipay through another
company, Zhejiang Alibaba E-Commerce Co.
A row ensued: Alibaba investors including Yahoo Inc
and SoftBank Corp objected to the spinoff, which Ma
argued was needed to comply with Chinese central bank
regulations governing foreign ownership of financial firms.
Alibaba, Yahoo and SoftBank settled the matter in 2011, but
not before David Einhorn, the Greenlight Capital hedge fund
manager, sold all of his Yahoo shares in frustration at what he
deemed mutual "finger-pointing" between the companies.
Alibaba reiterated on Tuesday its longstanding position that
the 2010 spinoff was intended to conform with central bank
regulations.
But it also said no such rules were in place. "At the time
when the licenses were first issued, no such additional
regulations governing foreign-owned payment companies had been
put in place."
The company declined to comment beyond the prospectus on the
matter of Ma's potential conflict or his investments. It also
declined to comment on media reports that it is in talks to buy
back a stake in the payments firm, or whether Ma would recuse
himself from any Alipay talks.
UNWANTED ATTENTION
Beyond Alipay, analysts and attorneys say they are concerned
about Ma and Alibaba's related-party transactions and "variable
interest entities" -- firms associated with Alibaba in which Ma
has a holding.
In the prospectus, Alibaba says structures such as "variable
interest entities" are to its benefit. The investments give
Alibaba flexibility in the face of Chinese regulation. Ma can
assume legal ownership of a company and agree to transfer "all
economic benefits" to Alibaba when legally permitted, the
prospectus said.
According to Tuesday's prospectus, Ma has a 40 percent stake
in "several entities" with ties to Yunfeng Capital, an
investment firm that has operated alongside Alibaba.
"You've got this complex web of variable interest entities,
limited shareholder voting rights," said Jim Angel, associate
professor of finance at Georgetown University. "There's
definitely a lot of questions over this offering, but there's no
doubt that Alibaba is a major e-commerce play."
The deals can be complex. In April, Alibaba agreed to loan
6.5 billion yuan (about $1 billion) to co-founder Simon Xie.
Through another company formed with Ma, Xie would then purchase
a minority stake in Wasu Media Holding Co, an
internet TV firm. Alibaba at the time announced it had reached a
cooperation deal with Wasu Digital TV Media Group, the listed
company's parent. It did not mention the loans or investment.
Alibaba also holds a stake in a separate TV and film
company, and M&A lawyers have said the purchase could have been
designed to circumvent anti-competition rules.
"This arrangement certainly raises serious questions about
corporate governance," a Beijing-based attorney at a
multinational law firm said when the investment was made. The
person declined to be identified because of the sensitivity of
the matter.
"Alibaba's tendency to do these kinds of deals makes the
company appear to be cavalier about these kinds of conflicts.
Here you have a guy in senior management taking 6 billion yuan
out of his company to make an investment in another firm that he
controls."
Ma's investments do not ring alarm bells for everyone.
"This is one of those risk factors they have to tell you
about, but you don't have to worry about it as long as Jack Ma
retains a meaningful stake in Alibaba," said Lise Buyer, an IPO
adviser who guided Google Inc's 2004 offering.
"This seems to me that something investors should be aware
of, but not something they should be particularly nervous about
at this stage in the company's life," Buyer said. "Call me in a
year."
But Buyer raised another issue -- the fact that Alibaba had
just four board members. It intends to expand that to nine, but
investors should wait to see who gets appointed before its
listing, she said.
"It would be nice to see that before putting your money
down," she said.
(Additional reporting by Sarah McBride and Deepa Seetharaman in
San Francisco, Editing by Edwin Chan and Peter Henderson)