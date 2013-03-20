BRIEF-Private Equity Managers plans total FY 2016 div. payment of 10.0 mln zlotys
* MANAGEMENT PROPOSES TOTAL FY 2016 DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 10.0 MILLION ZLOTYS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, March 20 Jack Ma, the chairman of China's largest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group, expects 30 percent of China's total retail sales to be conducted online in the next five years, Ma told a conference on Wednesday.
Ma, who founded Alibaba in 1999 and has since become one of China's best-known corporate names, said his forecast was based on "conservative" estimates. He said the next five years would be the "golden" period for e-commerce in China.
Ma was speaking at the Credit Suisse Asian Investment Conference in Hong Kong.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 1 India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.