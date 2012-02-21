By Melanie Lee
| SHANGHAI
SHANGHAI Feb 21 Jack Ma insists his
Alibaba Group's offer to take private its e-commerce website
Alibaba.com for about $2.5 billion - at the same price
as the firm's IPO about four years ago - has nothing to do with
a separate, complex deal over a stake in his group held by
Internet pioneer Yahoo Inc.
Ma, who founded the e-commerce group and within a
decade unlocked China's huge online shopping potential, said
taking Alibaba.com off the Hong Kong market would allow
investors, who hold 27 percent, a chance to cash in while the
unit slows its rapid pace of growth and changes its business
model.
The former tour guide and English teacher, who is
now worth around $1.6 billion according to Forbes and has dubbed
himself 'China's Forrest Gump', built his e-commerce empire from
scratch and has steered it through numerous bumps.
He is now taking his flagship listed unit private as the
business looks to improve its platform rather than just boost
the number of subscribers, a shift that's likely to see growth
taper off and medium-term profitability dented.
Founded in 1999, Alibaba has grown into an enterprise
spanning business-to-consumer (B2C) and consumer-to-consumer
(C2C) trade, logistics, search and e-payment. Alibaba.com's
various online market places boast more than 76 million
registered users worldwide, trading in everything from
commodities and motorcycles to flashlights and soft toys.
Some analysts value the group at up to $32 billion.
Ma, 47, lean and down-to-earth, founded the group on the
principle of championing small businesses in the battle against
industry giants.
But battling giants has become increasingly unavoidable.
Alibaba Group has long sought to buy back its shares owned
by Yahoo Inc, which paid around $1 billion for a 40
percent stake in 2005.
At the time, Yahoo was on the up and a tie-in with a strong
local player in the soaraway Chinese Internet market looked like
a win-win for both sides. But the fortunes of Alibaba and Yahoo
have tilted over the years, with the U.S. group's shareholders
agitating to unlock the value of Asian assets.
Tough negotiations over a mooted $17 billion cash-rich
asset-swap broke down last week, deadlocked, sources close to
the talks said, over how to value Taobao, Alibaba's fast-growing
online retail business.
"He has been a strong leader in the Alibaba business. In the
negotiations with Yahoo, he's always been clear about his
interest to buy his stake back," said Dick Wei, a Hong
Kong-based analyst with J.P. Morgan.
Last year, Alibaba broke up its crown jewel Taobao,
estimated by Goldman Sachs to be worth around $7 billion, into
three parts to better compete with rivals Dangdang and
360buy.
More recently, Taobao Mall changed its Chinese name to
rebrand itself, and said it would raise fees to improve its
service, prompting protests by some sellers on the platform.
CATCHING SHRIMP
Ma has often said his vision is to serve small and medium
enterprises (SME).
"My inspiration came from the American movie Forrest Gump,"
Ma told an American audience in 2009. "Because Forrest Gump said
'shrimp,' we decided to help SMEs. We wanted to catch the shrimp
instead of catching the whales."
Catching shrimps in China's booming online market has proved
hugely lucrative for Ma.
Taobao, a late entrant to the C2C market, beat off eBay
in China in the late-2000s by offering free listing
services for its sellers.
"EBay may be a shark in the ocean, but I'm a crocodile in
the Yangtze River. If we fight in the ocean, we lose, but if we
fight in the river, we win," Ma told Forbes magazine in 2005.
Ma's blend of gumption and brash hopefulness has made him a
cult figure among local entrepreneurs, taxi drivers and other
ordinary Chinese. Hundreds of small business owners turn up in
Alibaba shirts to hear him speak at the annual AliFest ,
an annual gathering of e-commerce fans and celebrity
speakers.
Ma, a dog lover and avid tea drinker, is known to put on
fake multi-coloured Mohawk wigs and kung-fu outfits at company
parties.
But, behind the fun-loving and savvy media figure,
is a more Machiavellian Ma, willing to do battle with the
international likes of eBay and Yahoo.
"I always remind myself that I can't pretend. I'm not as
good as other people say I am. Nor am I as bad as other people
say I am," Ma said in a text message to Hu Shuli, editor of
prominent magazine Caixin Weekly.
BRUISING
As with other folk heroes, Ma's business style is not
without its detractors. Some say his business decisions can be
clumsy and unnecessarily gutsy.
In 2005 and 2006, Ma targeted eBay with a media campaign
including soundbites such as "In China, they are gone" and
taunted the U.S. firm to follow Taobao's free-listings model.
Ultimately, Taobao's free listings and eBay's own poor
customer service saw eBay exit China in late-2006. Four years
later, with Taobao's dominance assured, the companies' units
signed a cooperation agreement, although that ended about a year
later.
Ma's run-in with Yahoo and Japan's Softbank over
his transfer of Alipay last year hinted at that battle, but with
a difference - Ma's reputation among his local loyalists took a
very public hit.
Yahoo informed shareholders last year that Alibaba had
transferred its e-payment unit, Alipay, to a company owned by
Ma. Alibaba said the move was to comply with Chinese regulations
and had been discussed at board level, where Yahoo and Softbank
hold seats.
Yahoo, however, denied any prior knowledge, and some
observers criticised Ma for a lack of transparency in handling
the issue.
"The Alipay deal really hit his reputation," said Elinor
Leung, a CLSA analyst in Hong Kong.
Other analysts said Ma's ruthlessness may have deterred
investors from backing Alibaba Group.
"The Alipay issue will dog them forever. How do you convince
your board that after you invest, that won't happen again?"
Leung said.
Yet that kind of opportunism is what Ma may need to get a
deal done with Yahoo this time around.
"Forrest Gump is not a smart guy, but he is focused. He's
not talented, but he is very, very hard working, and he's very
simple and opportunistic," Ma said in 2009.
"The thing I told my wife, my parents, and my friends, is
the sentence Forrest Gump said: "Life is like a box of
chocolates. You never know what you're going to get."