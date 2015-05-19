SEOUL May 19 The founder of Alibaba Group Holdings Ltd said a lawsuit by a group of luxury goods makers owned by Kering SA accusing the Chinese e-commerce giant of being a conduit for counterfeiters to sell goods was "regrettable".

"I think it is regrettable that that company sued us. It would have been better had they tried to find a solution through cooperation with us," Executive Chairman Jack Ma told a press conference in Seoul. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Tony Munroe and Ryan Woo)