Dec 21 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
appointed Matthew Bassiur as head global intellectual property
enforcement to oversee the company's anti-counterfeiting and
intellectual property rights protection efforts.
The appointment comes days after the Chinese e-commerce
giant avoided being named on a U.S. blacklist for sites hosting
the sale of fake goods.
Alibaba's Taobao Marketplace and Alibaba.com were both
previously on the piracy blacklist, which highlights markets
linked to significant intellectual property infringement.
Alibaba.com was removed in 2011 and Taobao in 2012 after
efforts to work with sellers of legitimate goods to clean up the
sites.
Since then, the Chinese e-commerce giant has worked toward
enforcing anti-counterfeit procedures, but the U.S. trade office
said it was unclear what effect these measures have had.
Bassiur, whose appointment is effective January 2016, will
report to Michael Evans, president of Alibaba.
Prior to joining Alibaba, Bassiur was vice president and
deputy chief security officer at Pfizer Inc.
(Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)