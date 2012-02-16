HONG KONG Feb 16 Chinese e-commerce group
Alibaba may take its Hong Kong-listed unit
Alibaba.com Ltd private at about the price of its 2007
initial public offering for about HK$18 billion ($2.3 billion),
the Hong Kong Economic Times reported on Thursday, citing
sources.
The newspaper said Alibaba might offer HK$13.50 each for all
outstanding shares it did not already own in the unit,
equivalent to the November 2007 IPO price.
Alibaba officials declined to comment.
The offer would represent a 46 percent premium over the last
closing price of the Hong Kong-listed unit, the paper said.
Alibaba Group owns 73 percent of the listed unit.
Alibaba plans to take its Hong Kong-listed unit private, two
sources familiar with the matter said earlier this month, as
part of a complex deal that would strengthen founder Jack Ma's
control and give key stakeholder Yahoo Inc cash and a
direct stake in one of Alibaba's operating businesses.
Talks between Yahoo and Alibaba over the U.S. Internet
giant's Asian assets have hit an impasse, throwing their plans
for a $17 billion tax-free asset swap into question, according
to sources briefed on the situation this week.