By Saqib Iqbal Ahmed
NEW YORK, Sept 26 The newest way to bet on the
fortunes of Chinese e-commerce heavyweight Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd will debut on Monday when its stock options go live
for trading, and investors should look for the initial action to
be very busy, but also choppy and potentially pricey.
Options market traders say Alibaba puts and calls will
likely see heavy demand given the interest shown so far in the
stock since its record-setting $25 billion initial public
offering last week.
First-day volume in the stock last Friday topped 270 million
shares and has averaged around 40 million shares a day since,
keeping it near the top of the New York Stock Exchange's
most-active list each day.
"I would expect Alibaba's options to have a built-in demand,
so to speak, as obviously all the people who want to get into
the IPO at the beginning didn't," said J.J. Kinahan, chief
market strategist at retail brokerage TD Ameritrade Holding
Corp.
U.S. options exchanges, including the Chicago Board Options
Exchange, the C2 Options Exchange, ISE and ISE Gemini, are
expected to list contracts on Alibaba on Sept.
29. Their debut will open the gates to a flood of
speculators and hedgers to begin opening positions premised on
where they think the stock will trade at various future dates.
Contract volume is expected to be among the more active of
any name once the options are listed, said WhatsTrading.com
options strategist Fred Ruffy.
Still, it probably will not see quite the frenzy of interest
shown in Facebook Inc options when they hit the market
after the company's botched IPO in May 2012.
Brian Overby, senior options analyst at online brokerage
TradeKing in Charlotte, North Carolina, sees Alibaba's first-day
options volumes at about a quarter of Facebook's. The social
media company's options volume set a record for a first day of
trading with 365,000 contracts changing hands. Puts outnumbered
calls by a ratio of 1.25:1 in its options debut on May 29, 2012.
Puts convey the right to sell the stock at a set price at a
future date, while calls provide the right to buy it at a
certain price at a date down the road.
VOLATILITY IS THE KEY
Trading Alibaba options will be tricky at the beginning,
Overby said.
Option prices, called premiums, trade at a fraction of the
underlying stock's price. But given the stock is still trading
around $90 and daily price swings are wide, Alibaba's options
are not likely to be super cheap.
Moreover, making the initial determinations for what those
levels should be across potentially dozens of strike prices and
contract expiration dates could be dicey.
"At the start there will most likely be wide bid/ask spreads
on the option contracts until the market makers have some price
discovery," Overby said.
Implied volatility, a measure of the risk that big moves in
the stock pose and a key component in setting options prices, is
typically high for companies immediately after their IPO.
"Amazon.com Inc trades with an implied volatility
of 27 percent. I would expect Alibaba to trade above that level
for some time," said Ophir Gottlieb, chief executive officer at
Los Angeles-based Capital Market Laboratories LLC.
Looking at other stocks in Alibaba's price range offers some
clues about just how widely its options prices may vary.
For instance, at-the-money options expiring in December on
Apple Inc, currently around $98 and with a 90-day
implied volatility of around 23 percent, last traded at $5.16
for calls and $4.65 for puts.
But the December at-the-money options for TripAdvisor Inc
, trading around $91.50 with an implied volatility
nearing 40 percent, last crossed at $10.60 for calls and $6.30
for puts.
NEW PLATFORM FOR SHORTS
The start of options trading also will give short sellers an
additional venue for betting on a drop in the stock. Alibaba's
share price has now retreated around 5 percent after a first-day
gain of about 38 percent.
If the shares are difficult to borrow to sell short given it
is still so soon after the IPO, that could drive more shorts
into Alibaba options as an alternative and this could put
downward pressure on the stock, said Henry Schwartz, president
at options analytics firm Trade Alert.
The cost to borrow Alibaba shares has varied widely in the
days since the IPO.
On Thursday, for instance, annual borrowing costs started
the day in the 25 percent region, but plunged soon afterward,
now registering just 0.2 percent, according to Karl Loomes,
market analyst at SunGard's Astec Analytics. That is about the
same as to borrow IBM or Ford Motor Co shares.
The cost to borrow the average stock for shorting typically
is negligible unless the stock is listed as hard to borrow.
"Though this is fairly low for the first days of securities
lending following such a highly publicized IPO, it is probably
mostly on the back of such high availability of stock to borrow
rather than signifying a lack of demand," Loomes said.
Some 368 million shares were sold in the IPO, following the
exercise of over-allotment options by the deal's underwriters.
(Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)