SHANGHAI Feb 21 Chinese e-commerce firm
Alibaba Group has offered to take its Hong Kong-listed unit
Alibaba.com private at price of HK$13.50 ($1.74) in
cash per share, implying a premium of 60.4 percent over its
60-day average closing price, the two said in a joint statement
on Tuesday.
Alibaba.com is 73 percent-owned by Alibaba Group, which in
turn is 40 percent-owned by Yahoo Inc, which bought its
stake for about $1 billion in 2005. The remaining 27 percent of
Alibaba.com is held by public investors including Morgan Stanley
, Vanguard Group and Capital International, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
Alibaba Group will finance the privatisation offer through
external funding and internal cash resources, Alibaba Group and
Alibaba.com said in a joint announcement to the Hong Kong stock
exchange.
Alibaba Group's offer price, which is the same as the price
of its 2007 initial public share offer, may not be increased
under Hong Kong regulations, the joint statement said.