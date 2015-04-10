SHANGHAI/BEIJING, April 10 China's Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, the world's biggest e-commerce company,
has formed an automotive unit and a 'smart living' division in
the past week, the firm said on Friday, as it ramps up its cloud
computing, hardware and big data operations.
Alibaba, like many rival Chinese tech firms, is racing to
introduce Internet and computing capabilities to various kinds
of everyday products, ranging from televisions and home
appliances to cars.
This has the $214-billion company pitched against rivals
like social networking and online entertainment giant Tencent
Holdings Inc, search leader Baidu Inc,
e-commerce competitor JD.com Inc and hotshot smartphone
maker Xiaomi Inc.
In this packed field, China's online shopping titan is
banking on its big data analysis and cloud computing abilities
to provide an edge, as it looks to repeat the successes it has
seen in overall e-commerce with more specialised categories.
The automotive business unit includes car marketing services
built around Alibaba's big data analysis, online retail site
Tmall's car sales section and providing loans to help people buy
vehicles, an Alibaba spokeswoman said in an email to Reuters on
Friday.
Almost 50 car brands and 10,000 dealerships have partnered
with Alibaba in China, the company said. Last month, Chinese
auto maker SAIC Motor Corp Ltd said it would join
forces with the e-commerce company to invest 1 billion yuan
($161.08 million) in a fund to develop Internet-connected cars.
Alibaba's new 'smart living' division is comprised of
Tmall's electrical appliances online shopping category, some
cloud computing operations and online customer-to-customer
marketplace Taobao's crowd funding platform, said the firm. This
platform allows smaller businesses to raise capital from a large
group of investors and promote and sell their goods.
($1 = 6.2080 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by John Ruwitch in SHANGHAI and Paul Carsten in
BEIJING; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)