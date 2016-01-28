BEIJING/SHANGHAI Jan 28 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd said on Thursday that the group will sell the
firm's stake in Meituan, a company that delivers food and offers
deals from local businesses, to focus on its own rival Koubei
venture.
"We've had a very successful financial investment in Meituan
but we believe that a better allocation of our capital is to put
our resources into Koubei," said Executive Vice Chairman Joe
Tsai on a conference call.
In October, Meituan merged with competitor Dianping, backed
by Alibaba's arch-rival Tencent Holdings Ltd. After
the merger, China's dominant e-commerce firm Alibaba has been
looking to sell its stake.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in Beijing and John Ruwitch in
Shanghai; editing by Katharine Houreld)