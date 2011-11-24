Nov 24 Alibaba.com Ltd, China's largest e-commerce company, posted an 11.9 percent rise in third-quarter earnings, the slowest growth in nearly two years and missing analysts' forecasts.

The company, the listed unit of Alibaba Group, operates an e-commerce website that links Chinese small businesses looking to sell their goods to overseas buyers. Alibaba Group, founded by billionaire Jack Ma, is 40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc .

Net profit for July-September rose to 409.7 million yuan ($63 million) from 366.1 million yuan a year earlier, below an average forecast of 432.23 million yuan from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue grew 10.6 percent to 1.6 billion yuan.

Alibaba.com shares were up 1.95 percent before the results, outperforming the main Hang Seng Index's 0.4 percent gain. (Reporting by Twinnie Siu and Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)