(Repeats without change to fix technical issue)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 15 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd IPO-ALIB.N expanded revenue 66 percent in the fourth
quarter, a spike in growth for the Chinese Internet company as
it prepares for the biggest U.S. tech debut since Facebook Inc's
in 2012.
China's largest Internet company, which market participants
predict could raise as much as $15 billion in an IPO this year,
reported $3.06 billion in fourth-quarter revenue, well up from
$1.84 billion a year earlier.
Its results were released alongside major shareholder Yahoo
Inc's first-quarter numbers on Tuesday.
(Editing by James Dalgleish)