SHANGHAI Nov 12 China's Alibaba Group
more than doubled its April-June net profit and grew
sales by 71 percent for the period, proving the country's
largest e-commerce firm has shrugged off intensifying
competition in the sector.
Yahoo Inc which sold a partial stake in Alibaba
back to the privately-owned group in September, still holds 24
percent of Alibaba.
According to a Yahoo filing to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission on Thursday, Alibaba Group's net
attributable income for the quarter was $273 million, up 129
percent from a year ago. Revenue rose 71 percent to $1.1
billion. ()
Based on the second-quarter results, Alibaba Group is the
second-largest Chinese Internet company by revenue, behind
Tencent Holdings and ahead of Baidu Inc. It
is the last large China Internet firm that is still private and
not required to publicly disclose financial statements.
Alibaba, which runs the Taobao Marketplace, China's largest
business-to-consumer e-commerce website, and Alibaba.com,
China's largest business-to-business platform, has a business
model that revolves around online advertising and subscription
fees.
Alibaba's profit for the first nine months of the year was
up more than 300 percent to $730.4 million, while revenue was up
74 percent to $2.9 billion.
Alibaba's soaring growth reflects the underlying boom in
China's e-commerce industry that was worth 278.84 billion yuan
($45 billion) in gross transaction value in the second quarter.
However, the rise in e-commerce has led to intensifying
competition in the sector with e-commerce firms launching price
wars and sales events to lure consumers to their platform.
On Sunday, China's e-commerce players such as 360buy,
Ecommerce China Dangdang Inc and Alibaba launched a
"11.11" sale, a massive online sale akin to Cyber Monday in the
United States. The "11.11" sale offered big discounts on
electronics and apparel to tempt users to shop.
Alibaba said it recorded its highest one-day gross
transaction value, at 19.1 billion yuan ($3.06 billion), on
Sunday.