BEIJING Aug 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
revenue for the three months ended June rose 28
percent, missing analysts' estimates, with growth slowing to its
lowest rate in more than three years.
China's biggest e-commerce company posted quarterly revenues
of $3.27 billion, below an expected $3.39 billion, according to
a Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 28 analysts.
The drop in revenue growth came as gross merchandise volume
(GMV) -- the total value of goods transacted across Alibaba's
platforms -- rose 34 percent, also rising at its slowest pace in
more than three years.
