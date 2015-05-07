* COO Daniel Zhang to become CEO, replacing Jonathan Lu
* Q1 revenue up 45 pct to $2.81 bln vs f'cast $2.77 bln
* Gross merchandise volume (GMV) up 40 percent to $97 bln
* Net income ex one-offs up 16 percent year-on-year
* Shares up 9.8 percent at highest in more than two months
(New throughout, adds comment on new CEO, updates share price)
By John Ruwitch and Paul Carsten
SHANGHAI/HONG KONG, May 7 Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd on Thursday posted a 45 percent rise in quarterly
revenue, and shares of the Chinese e-commerce company jumped
nearly 7 percent as investors cheered a smoother-than-expected
transition to mobile transactions, which surpassed those from
personal computers for the first time.
The company said Chief Operating Officer Daniel Zhang would
become chief executive on May 10, replacing Jonathan Lu. Lu was
CEO for two years, a low-key leader who was frequently eclipsed
by outspoken founder and Executive Chairman Jack Ma. Lu will
remain on the board as vice chairman.
Alibaba's quarterly revenue jumped 45 percent to $2.81
billion, beating the average analyst estimate of $2.77 billion
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Shares jumped 6.9 percent
to $85.54 at midday in the U.S. trading session.
"It was a very good quarter which is especially important
considering there were a lot of expectations that the results
would not come in strong," said Gil Luria of Wedbush Securities.
"Sentiment is going to swing back to the favourable side."
Zhang takes the helm as the sprawling e-commerce company
puts greater emphasis on reaching customers via mobile devices
in China, the world's biggest smartphone market.
The company did not explain the reason for the change but
Executive Chairman Ma said in a letter to staff he was pleased
to see the reins going to a leader born in the 1970s. Zhang was
born in 1972 while his predecessor was born in 1969.
Despite the change, Ma is seen as the driving force and the
public face of the company. Analyst Tian Hou at Capital Research
in Beijing said Zhang would be a thorough executive who executes
well and believes in consensus. "He quietly gets things done,"
she said.
Despite the strong fourth quarter, the incoming CEO could
face slowing growth as saturation among online shoppers
threatens to hobble expansion, along with stiff competition from
domestic rivals Tencent Holding Ltd, Baidu Inc
and JD.com Inc on mobile.
The total value of transactions made on Alibaba's platforms,
known as gross merchandise volume (GMV), grew 40 percent to $97
billion in the quarter ended March 31. This was the lowest rate
of growth in at least 11 quarters, despite sales on mobile
devices growing 257 percent year-on-year to account for 51
percent of overall GMV.
Alibaba may also be facing e-commerce user saturation. The
increase of annual active buyers, or customers who buy at least
one product a year via Alibaba, was the smallest in 3-1/2 years,
up 5 percent from the previous quarter to 350 million.
The group will continue investing in areas such as digital
entertainment, cloud computing and mobile Internet, Chief
Financial Officer Maggie Wu told a conference call.
Zhang will also take on decelerating profit growth.
Alibaba's net income excluding extraordinary and one-off
items grew 16 percent year-on-year, a far cry from 48 percent
growth the previous year and triple-digit gains in the 12 months
before that.
(Additional reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru;
Editing by Peter Henderson, Joyjeet Das and David Holmes)