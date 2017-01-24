Jan 24 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd reported a better-than-expected 54 percent
rise in third-quarter revenue, helped mainly by higher sales
during its Single's Day shopping event.
Alibaba's revenue was 53.25 billion yuan ($7.67 billion) for
the three months ended Dec. 31, compared with analysts' average
estimate of 50.10 billion yuan, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Revenue from Alibaba's core e-commerce business increased 45
percent, more than the 41 percent jump in the previous quarter.
Net income attributable to the company's shareholders
increased 43 percent to $2.57 billion, or $1 per share.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru and Catherine
Cadell in Beijing; Editing by Savio D'Souza)