Amazon launches "try-before-you-buy" fashion service
June 20 Amazon.com Inc launched on Tuesday a subscription-based box shopping service, Prime Wardrobe, as the world's largest online retailer steps up efforts to boost its apparel business.
May 18 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd reported fourth-quarter revenue above analysts' expectations on Thursday, helped by strength in the Chinese e-commerce market.
China's top e-commerce firm also announced a two-year share repurchase program of up to $6 billion.
Alibaba's total revenue rose about 60 percent to 38.58 billion yuan ($5.60 billion) in the quarter ended March 31, versus an average forecast of 36 billion yuan according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income attributable to shareholders rose to 10.65 billion yuan, or 60 cents per share, from 5.37 billion yuan in the year-earlier quarter.
Revenue from the firm's core e-commerce business unit increased 47 percent to 31.57 billion yuan, above the previous quarter's 45 percent rise. ($1 = 6.8908 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Cate Cadell and Supantha Mukherjee; Editing by Sam Holmes and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LONDON, June 20 Rupert Murdoch will find out by June 29 whether he is closer to securing takeover target Sky after Britain set out a timetable to rule on whether the media mogul is a suitable owner of Europe's biggest broadcaster.