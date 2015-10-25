* Analysts expect Q2 revenue growth of 26.7 pct y/y
By John Ruwitch
SHANGHAI, Oct 26 Chinese e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's second-quarter revenue
growth is likely to have slumped to half the year-earlier rate,
undermining hopes consumer spending will temper a slowdown in
the world's second-biggest economy.
Beijing is hoping that private consumption will pick up the
slack as exports fall and it tries to rebalance the economy -
now heading for its slowest full-year growth in 25 years - away
from a reliance on trade and government spending.
But Alibaba's second-quarter results due on Tuesday are
expected to cloud the increasingly grim outlook for consumer
spending, which accounted for 60 percent of China's economic
growth in the first half of 2015.
"Much focus will be paid to the deceleration in volume
growth Alibaba guided to mid-quarter. Investors will be looking
to see if Alibaba can improve take rates to make up for this
slowdown," Wedbush Securities analyst Gil Luria said.
Mediocre data from the firm behind China's biggest and
most-successful e-commerce platforms could provide fresh fodder
for bears predicting China is heading for a much harder economic
landing than the official figures would suggest.
Having warned in September of slower-than-expected sales,
Alibaba's revenue in the three months through September is
expected to be 21.3 billion yuan ($3.35 billion), according to
Thomson Reuters data analysing forecasts from 28 analysts.
That would represent an increase of 26.7 percent from the
same quarter last year, when year-on-year growth was a sizzling
53.7 percent.
In the April to June quarter, revenue and gross merchandise
volume (GMV) - the total value of goods transacted across
Alibaba's platforms - both eased to their slowest rates in more
than three years.
To be sure, government data shows retail sales have
continued to grow above 10 percent so far this year, even as GDP
growth has slowed to 6.9 percent in the third quarter.
But a China consumer confidence index produced by ANZ Bank
and polling company Roy Morgan fell to a record low in August,
and research firm Gartner says smartphone sales recorded their
first fall in China during the second quarter.
Even so, Alibaba founder Jack Ma told shareholders in a
letter earlier this month that high savings rates and lower
prices online would continue to drive e-commerce spending
regardless of the economic environment.
Alibaba celebrated the one-year anniversary of its record
$25 billion initial public offering in September by watching its
share price dip to an all-time low of $57.20 that month.
Since then it has rebounded back above the IPO price of $68.
($1 = 6.3545 Chinese yuan renminbi)
