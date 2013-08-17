NEW YORK Aug 16 Chinese e-commerce company
Alibaba Group, which is preparing for an initial public offering
in Hong Kong, has bought a minority stake in online shopping
company ShopRunner, the Financial Times reported on Friday.
The acquisition is part of a string of investments by
Alibaba, the world's largest e-commerce group, as it prepares
for its IPO, the FT said, citing people familiar with the
transaction.
Alibaba is paying $75 million for the stake in ShopRunner,
run by former Yahoo Chief Executive Scott Thompson, the
FT reported. The investment will add to a long relationship
between Alibaba and Yahoo, the FT said. Yahoo owns almost a
quarter of Alibaba, the newspaper said.
Spokesmen for Alibaba and ShopRunner could not be reached
for comment.
Alibaba has said that no final decisions have been made
about where it will list its shares, but bankers expect the IPO
to take place in Hong Kong, the FT said.