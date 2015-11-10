Nov 10 Ecommerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said it generated more than $3.9 billion in gross
merchandise volume(GMV) within the first hour of its China's
Singles' Day sale.
This compares with $2 billion recorded in about an hour in
the 2014 sales event, which is held on Nov. 11 and is called
"Double Eleven".
Alibaba said nearly 130 million users visited its mobile
online marketplace app, Taobao, exceeding the peak volume
recorded in 2014 in the hours leading up to the event. (bit.ly/1OCLZE0)
Total number of buyers who shopped using mobile phones was
more than 27 million in the first hour, and total GMV settled
through Alipay exceeded $1 billion within the first eight
minutes, the company said on its news website Alizila.
Mobile GMV settled through Alipay accounted for 72 percent
of total GMV, the company added.
