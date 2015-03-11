BRIEF-Urban Edge Properties prices 7.7 mln share offering for gross proceeds of about $194.8 mln
* Urban Edge Properties announces pricing of common stock offering
March 11 Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd is planning to invest $200 million in Snapchat, valuing the photo-messaging service at about $15 billion, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people it said were familiar with the situation.
A month ago, Bloomberg reported that Snapchat is looking to raise as much as $500 million in a new funding round that would value the Los Angeles-based company at up to $19 billion.
The Alibaba investment would not be part of that round of funding, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.
Neither Alibaba nor Snapchat representatives were immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Bill Rigby; Editing by Diane Craft)
* Urban Edge Properties announces pricing of common stock offering
* FY profit attributable A$2.217 billion versus A$2.06 billion