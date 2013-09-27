HONG KONG/TOKYO, Sept 27 Softbank Corp
CEO Masayoshi Son said on Friday the company fully supports a
partnership system in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd.
The group of 28 partners in Alibaba include the company's
founder Jack Ma, some of Alibaba's senior managers and other
insiders.
Alibaba, which is preparing for an initial public offering
valued at up to $15 billion, is looking to keep top management
decisions within the partner group by giving it the right to
nominate a majority of board members in the company.
"Alibaba has built a phenomenal business and created
tremendous value for its shareholders over the years," Son said
in a statement.
"We are therefore very supportive of the Alibaba partnership
structure," he added.