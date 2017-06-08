PRECIOUS-Gold extends rebound above 5-week low, key technical level

* U.S. yield curve flattest since Dec 2007 on hawkish Fed * Dollar index steadies, oil above 10-month high * GRAPHIC-2017 asset returns: http://tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts, updates prices; adds comment, second byline, NEW YORK dateline) By Marcy Nicholson and Zandi Shabalala NEW YORK/LONDON, June 22 Gold rose on Thursday, rising quietly above the prior session's five-week low as the dollar steadied and the 200-day moving average provided short-term support below