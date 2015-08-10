BEIJING Aug 10 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
said Monday it will invest 28.3 billion yuan ($4.56
billion) in Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd, clinching
a cross-investment deal that allies China's leading e-commerce
player with one of the country's largest brick-and-mortar retail
chains.
The deal will make Alibaba Suning's second-largest
shareholder with a 19.99 percent stake, while Suning would
invest 14 billion yuan ($2.25 billion) to acquire a 1.1 percent
stake in Alibaba.
The two companies said in a joint statement that the
partnership would combine their strengths in offline and online
commerce.
Alibaba customers, for instance, could go into one of
Suning's 1,600 outlets in China to try out a product before
purchasing it on Alibaba's website using their smartphone.
Suning, which has long boasted a formidable logistics operation,
would join forces with Alibaba's distribution network to deliver
goods in as little as two hours, the companies said.
China's leaders have steadily fleshed out a broad
development strategy called "Internet Plus" designed to combine
online and offline industries and encourage more
technology-driven, high-value economic output.
Under the broad brushstrokes of the Internet Plus strategy -
unveiled by Premier Li Keqiang during the National People's
Congress in March - the Beijing government has vocally backed
China's e-commerce industry as well as the adoption of robotics
and computerised manufacturing.
Zhang Jindong, Suning's chairman, said in a statement: "(The
deal) signals a new trend in the Internet age: strengthening
China's traditional industries by leveraging the power of
Internet. It will also help transform China's manufacturing
industry and broaden the global horizons of Chinese brands."
For Alibaba, the alliance could reinforce its
competitiveness against its main e-commerce rival JD.com, which
has traditionally enjoyed healthy sales of electronics and
gadgets.
Alibaba has been seeking to strengthen its electronics
offerings in recent months, inking tie-ups with Gome Electrical
Appliances Holding Ltd and Haier Electronics Group Co
Ltd to offer home appliances on its online
marketplaces.
($1 = 6.2096 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Edmund Klamann)