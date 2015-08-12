* Alibaba investing $4.6 bln in Suning Group
* Looking to compete with JD.com on logistics, electronics
* Deal values Suning at 149 times its 12-months last
earnings
* E-commerce companies looking to buy more offline assets
By Paul Carsten
BEIJING, Aug 12 "Tragedy" - that was Alibaba
Group Holding Ltd founder Jack Ma's prediction for the
fate of rival JD.com Inc in comments published earlier
this year.
On Monday, Alibaba signalled it is no longer writing off its
smaller competitor, making a $4.6 billion investment to give it
more traction in two areas JD.com does well in: logistics and
electronics.
Ma's online shopping titan bought into bricks-and-mortar
electronics retailer Suning Commerce Group Co Ltd,
surprising investors given it has traditionally stayed away from
physical, offline assets.
Analysts say the main draw for Alibaba is likely to be
Suning's logistics network, which it says covers nine-tenths of
China's counties, helping it compete with JD.com's sophisticated
in-house warehousing and delivery system.
"Instead of building the network itself, it saves more time
through this kind of deal," said Walter Woo, an analyst with
Oriental Patron Finance Group in Hong Kong.
But even for cash-rich Alibaba the investment is a bold one,
coming when its heady growth of the past few years is losing
momentum.
The company reports its April-June results on Wednesday,
with revenues predicted to hit $3.39 billion - the slowest rate
of annual growth in at least three years - according to a
Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate poll of 27 analysts.
For a company long praised for its fat margins, fast revenue
growth and lack of physical assets, buying a stake in Suning,
which had margins last year of less than one percent, raised
industry eyebrows.
Suning is now valued at 149 times earnings for the last 12
months, according to Thomson Reuters data.
GROWING THREAT
In January, Ma apologised for his barbs about JD.com and its
business model, saying he had spoken too openly.
JD.com's recent growth in the total value of goods sold on
its platforms is likely to have given Ma more reasons for
reflection.
JD.com's gross merchandise volume went from 21 percent of
Tmall's, the main Alibaba site with which it competes, in the 12
months to December 2013, to 42 percent in the year ending June,
according to Morgan Stanley Research.
"This likely might have triggered Alibaba and Suning to form
a closer alliance to fight back," said Alicia Yap, a Hong
Kong-based Barclays Internet analyst, in a Monday research note.
With China's increasingly discerning consumers drawn to
JD.com's ability to use its in-house delivery system to avoid
the more fragmented, chaotic one in China that its rivals depend
on, Alibaba will be hoping Suning can give it a quick leg-up.
This prospect has already made JD.com investors nervous,
with its shares down 12.6 percent since Monday, the biggest
two-day drop since it went public in May last year, though the
company is playing down the threat.
"When we began investing in same-day delivery, people wrote
us off as dead," said a company spokesman in Beijing.
"More than five years later, e-commerce companies in the
U.S. and China see our superior service and realize investing is
the only way they can survive."
Alibaba also wants to hook up its other Internet services
with Suning, including its affiliate online payment system
Alipay.
Such moves linking online to offline assets are not always
welcomed by investors, as they pose the risk of slimmer margins
than online-only businesses.
Earlier this month, Baidu said it would spend aggressively
in this area, triggering the shares' worst two-day drop since
late 2008.
Some analysts say though that if e-commerce giants want to
dominate all of the retail industry, then more tie-ups like
Alibaba and Suning are on the cards.
"The price they paid is indeed very high," said Orient
Patron Financial's Woo.
But given how complementary the deal could be, "this may be
the reason to justify this high price".
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in BEIJING, Brenda Goh in SHANGHAI
and Donny Kwok in HONG KONG; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)