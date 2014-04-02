* Chinese giant's U.S. IPO may be biggest tech listing ever
* Executive Vice Chair Joe Tsai eyes new e-commerce strands
* Finance arm targets banking, credit cards and insurance
* Tencent, banks and regulators stand in Alibaba's way
By Paul Carsten and Matthew Miller
HONG KONG/BEIJING, April 3 Alibaba, the world's
biggest e-commerce company, changed how China shops. Now the man
driving its blockbuster U.S. stock sale wants to transform the
rest of the country's services industry, adding new users to the
giant's 300 million customers.
Joe Tsai, executive vice chairman of Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd, sees an Alibaba future that stretches from
banking to education, travel to entertainment. Customers will
buy mutual funds using Alibaba mobile applications, safeguard
homes with Alibaba insurance, and use Alibaba virtual credit
cards to order goods from U.S. websites that will arrive on
China's doorsteps in 10 days.
On March 16, Alibaba said it's planning an initial public
offering in the U.S. Analysts say it could be
worth more than $16 billion. That would surpass Facebook Inc's
2012 listing, valuing Alibaba at over $140 billion.
"In five to 10 years we're still going to be an e-commerce
business, but the kind of things we sell on our platform will be
a lot more diverse than just physical products," said Tsai in an
interview with Reuters days before the IPO announcement.
"We're going to be selling digital content, there's going to
be services that will flow through our platforms," he said. "Our
vision is to become more a part of people's lives and fulfill
all of their needs."
Alibaba already accounts for about 80 percent of all online
shopping by individual consumers in China, which iResearch
expects to reach 2.45 trillion yuan ($394 billion) this year.
If Alibaba has seemed unstoppable in its 15-year rise, an
IPO that could make it one of the world's most important
technology companies comes as the firm faces its most serious
challenges so far.
Chief rival Tencent Holdings Ltd has the upper
hand in mobile services, now the most important battleground for
Chinese Internet companies. Alibaba's strategy of building a
global e-commerce empire with its own financial services is
attracting close scrutiny from China's regulators and resistance
from the country's banks.
There's more riding on Tsai's ability to pull off the giant
IPO than just Alibaba's fortunes. Tsai found out himself, after
Facebook's debut flop, that a high-profile failure can turn
investors sour on a whole sector: In what he termed a "hairy"
experience, an Alibaba plan to raise $10 billion in private
funding that coincided with Facebook's listing nearly went awry
as investors backed away from Internet companies.
SHARP TACTICIAN
Tsai declined to discuss specifics of Alibaba's IPO or its
finances but on March 12 he told Reuters Alibaba would "never"
change its partnership structure to list in Hong Kong.
Alibaba's revenue climbed 60 percent to $4.9 billion for the
nine months ended September, the latest period for which numbers
have been published, according to filings by 24 percent
shareholder Yahoo Inc. Net profit was $2.2 billion, a
near eight-fold increase.
Tsai, a 50-year-old Taiwan-born Yale law school graduate,
has emerged as Alibaba's chief strategist and financial
tactician. He left Swedish investment firm Investor AB's Hong
Kong office in 1999 to join what was then founder Jack Ma's
startup - Alibaba.
Tsai served 14 years as Alibaba's chief financial officer,
steering investment strategy and handling negotiations with
big-buck investors like Yahoo and Japan's Softbank Corp
, with its 37 percent stake.
As Alibaba's executive vice chairman since early 2013, Tsai
has taken on the role of driving more than $3.8 billion of
investments in everything from digital mapping to online
education.
The strategy, said Tsai, has a single focus: to boost
Alibaba's core e-commerce business, especially as consumers shop
more on smartphones. "We'll be sticking very close to our
knitting, staying very true to our core business, e-commerce,"
said Tsai.
INVENTING E-COMMERCE
That business is huge. Take China's "Singles' Day", the
annual Nov. 11 commercial celebration for people who are single
that Alibaba has turned into the world's biggest online shopping
day.
Last time, goods sold on Alibaba's platforms were worth over
35 billion yuan ($5.63 billion). By comparison, the last U.S.
"Cyber Monday" of year-end holiday sales online racked up $1.74
billion.
"Alibaba effectively created the way e-commerce works in
China," said Duncan Clark, managing director at Beijing-based
technology advisor BDA. "It took a lot of guts and a lot of
capital," said Clark, hired as a consultant in Alibaba's early
years, who introduced Ma at a Stanford University lecture in
2011.
Alibaba today has over 25,000 employees. Its Taobao
marketplace allows individuals and small businesses to sell
directly to customers. Instead of collecting a fee on sales,
like eBay Inc, it charges vendors to advertise.
Alibaba's other big business, Tmall.com, is more like Amazon
Inc. It provides an online storefront for brand-name
companies like sportswear maker Nike Inc and clothing
retailer Gap Inc, earning revenue from sales commissions
and set-up fees.
Connecting these businesses is Alipay, an online payment
platform comparable to eBay's PayPal that allows consumers to
skirt traditional bank payment systems. Alipay, part of Alibaba
Small and Micro Financial Services Group and not part of any
proposed listed company, controls almost half of China's online
payment market.
At home Alibaba is investing in financial services, housed
within Alibaba Small and Micro Financial Services Group. It is
buying a controlling stake in a local fund management firm, and
laying the groundwork for a private bank.
"We want to provide financial services to our customer base
because we see that as an extension of what we do," said Tsai.
Underpinning Alipay's financial services ambition is the
trove of personal and corporate credit data it collects from
customers. "We hope that we can make changes to the financial
system in China," said Tsai. "As you know, the financial system
in China is a little bit antiquated."
'WECHAT DOMINANT'
Successful as it has been, Alibaba faces its first serious
challenges to future growth.
As more than 80 percent of China's Internet users go online
using mobile devices, rival Tencent, China's biggest Internet
company by revenue, dominates smartphone usage through its
WeChat app. On WeChat, users can update social network profiles,
play games, book a taxi, shop and, as with Alipay, invest in a
wealth management product.
"WeChat has won China," said Ben Thompson, who writes about
technology at stratechery.com in Taipei. "It's going to be the
dominant application."
Tsai disagrees. "They have never been successful in
e-commerce," he said. "A chat app? We don't think that's
important at all. If people want to shop they will use the
(Alibaba) Taobao app."
Alibaba's independent financial services arm also faces a
battle. The company's foothold in banking and fund management
has irked China's big state-owned banks and attracted increased
scrutiny and regulation from watchdogs.
"There are a lot of vested interests that have been
disrupted, and a lot of large banks are not happy," said Tsai.
Banks are worried about the wide popularity of online wealth
management products, which Alipay pioneered only last year. In
nine months, its Yu'e Bao platform is now home to China's
biggest money market fund by offering interest rates almost
double the amount China's traditional banks are allowed to offer
on one-year deposits.
China's biggest state banks have responded by cutting how
much their customers can spend on online payment services, while
the country's central bank is discussing draft regulations to
tighten restrictions on Internet banking.
.
WINNING HABIT
Tsai is used to making things work.
Two years ago, his skills were tested when Alibaba needed to
raise about $10 billion in private funding to buy back shares
from Yahoo and delist Alibaba.com, a business-to-business
e-commerce unit then traded in Hong Kong, as the first step on
the path to Alibaba's IPO.
However, the fundraising coincided with the troubled
Facebook IPO, when shares slumped on their debut.
"We had planned on going on the road to start to raise
capital (for a bank syndicated loan) for the transaction, and
then the Facebook IPO happened," said Tsai. "Literally
overnight, because of the Facebook experience, most of the
institutional investors were turned off by Internet companies."
Alibaba eventually raised the capital from lenders - just
two days before the deadline. "That was pretty hairy," Tsai
said.
Now, Tsai is joining other Chinese Internet companies in
listing in the U.S. E-commerce rival JD.com plans a $1.5 billion
IPO, while Weibo Corp, 18 percent-owned by Alibaba, is seeking a
$500 million listing.
Though important, the IPO won't distract Alibaba from its
core mission, Tsai said.
"When you look at Alibaba you really should think of us as
one of the largest technology companies in the world. And
technology companies innovate."
($1 = 6.2180 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Paul Carsten in HONG KONG and Matthew Miller in
BEIJING; Additional reporting by Anne-Marie Roantree in HONG
KONG; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)