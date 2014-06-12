BEIJING, June 12 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
full acquisition of Chinese mobile browser firm
UCWeb and subsequent merger may create a higher valuation for
Alibaba's coming U.S. listing, UCWeb Chief Executive Yu Yongfu
said at a group media interview on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Alibaba bought the remaining one-third of
UCWeb the e-commerce firm didn't already hold in what it said
was the biggest Internet merger in China's history.
Alibaba's purchase of UCWeb emphasises the company's push to
do more business on mobile in the world's biggest smartphone
market, where it is locking horns with Tencent Holdings Ltd
and Baidu Inc.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kazunori Takada)