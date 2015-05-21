(Adds Alibaba comment, paragraphs 4-5)
SHANGHAI May 21 A popular mobile web browser
from a company that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd paid more
than $1 billion for last year leaks sensitive user data and is a
privacy risk, a Canadian technology research group said on
Thursday.
Citizen Lab said Chinese and English-language versions of UC
Browser, developed by UCWeb Inc, made easily available to third
parties personally identifiable information like location,
search details and mobile subscriber and device numbers.
The transmission of this information "represents a privacy
risk for users because it allows anyone with access to the data
traffic to identify users and their devices, and collect their
private search data", it said in a report.
Alibaba spokesman Bob Christie said the problems were
immediately fixed and customers notified of an update to the
browser after Citizen Lab brought the issues to Alibaba's
attention in April.
"We take security very seriously and we do everything
possible to protect our users," he said.
A UCWeb spokesman declined immediate comment.
Citizen Lab, based at the University of Toronto, said UC
Browser had more than 500 million registered users and was the
most popular web browser in China and India.
Citizen Lab said the Chinese version was more vulnerable and
said that by installing and opening that version users exposed
"a significant number" of personal identifiers and location
information to third parties.
"By leaking a large volume of fine-grained data points to
multiple network operators, the UC Browser app is increasing the
risks to its users that such data may be used against them by
authorities, criminals, or other third parties," it said.
Alibaba acquired UCWeb last June, in what was at the time
the biggest merger in Chinese internet history.
