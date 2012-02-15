SHANGHAI Feb 15 Alibaba Group, which is
40 percent owned by Yahoo Inc has petitioned the United
States Trade Representative (USTR) office over the inclusion of
Taobao, its consumer e-commerce platform, on USTR's notorious
markets for piracy list, an Alibaba Group spokesman said on
Wednesday.
Taobao made it on the United States Trade Representative's
November notorious markets list for offering a wide range of
copyright infringing products.
Alibaba wrote a letter last week to the USTR to petition its
case that Taobao should not be on the list given the platform's
efforts in working with intellectual property rights holders to
combat piracy.
The USTR removed Baidu Inc from the November list,
it said in December.
"Taobao continues to make significant strides in the
protection of intellectual property rights...Taobao does not
believe that the USTR should continue to designate Taobao as a
Notorious Market," Alibaba Group's spokesman John Spelich wrote
in the letter.
China's Ministry of Commerce also chimed in last month
saying it was concerned and opposed to the listing of Taobao as
a notorious market for piracy.
China has the most number of Internet users in the world and
its e-commerce sector is booming. However, intellectual property
violations remain a headache for foreign companies, as China
struggles to crack down on the numerous factories and shops
peddling the goods.