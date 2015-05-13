BEIJING/SHANGHAI May 13 Wanda Group's Wang
Jianlin and an investment firm founded by Alibaba Group Holding
Ltd's Jack Ma took part in a 800 million yuan ($129
million) funding round for a little-known sports entertainment
company backed by local tech firm LeTV.
The funding, conducted in two parts, valued LeTV Sports at
about 2.8 billion yuan ($451.37 million), Leshi Internet
Information & Technology Corp Beijing (LeTV) said in a statement
on Wednesday.
Yunfeng Capital, a private equity company established by Ma,
as well as Wanda Investment, a firm controlled by Wang, the
chairman of Dalian Wanda Commercial Properties Co Ltd,
were the lead investors, it added. LeTV Sports produces and
broadcasts sports events including football, basketball, tennis
and golf.
The investment is the latest into sports for both Ma and
Wang, two of China's wealthiest businessmen. The sector has seen
a boom in private investment after receiving vocal support from
Chinese President Xi Jinping.
"With the favourable policies from the government and
outstanding executive team of LeTV Sports, it is natural for us
to invest in companies like LeTV Sports," said Kan Zhidong,
president of venture capital firm Fortune Link, another investor
who took part in the latest funding round.
Prometheus Capital, a private equity fund directed by Wang's
son, was also involved, the company said.
Last June, Alibaba paid $192 million for a 50 percent stake
in Chinese football Guangzhou Evergrande after a speedy deal
hatched over a few drinks between Ma and Evergrande's chairman
Xu Jiayin.
Dalian Wanda has also been heavily investing in
entertainment and sports. In February, Wanda agreed to buy Swiss
sports marketing firm Infront Sports & Media AG for 1.05 billion
euros ($1.18 billion).
($1 = 6.2034 Chinese yuan renminbi)
($1 = 0.8907 euros)
