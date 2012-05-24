HONG KONG May 24 Sovereign wealth fund China
Investment Corp (CIC) is in advanced talks to buy an up
to $2 billion stake in Alibaba Group, sources told
Reuters, as the Chinese e-commerce powerhouse looks to secure
the last of the funding it needs to buy back part of its stake
from Yahoo Inc.
Yahoo and Alibaba struck a deal last week whereby the
Chinese company agreed to buy back up to half of the 40 percent
stake in itself held by Yahoo for $7.1 billion, valuing Alibaba
at $35 billion.
Alibaba is raising $4.6 billion of that target through an
issue of preferred shares, bank loans and the sale of a stake to
existing shareholders - Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings Pvt Ltd and DST Global. Another $2.5 billion
in cash would allow Alibaba to fund the full $7.1 billion
purchase.
Sources with direct knowledge of the matter said CIC's $2
billion puchase of the Alibaba stake would help the e-commerce
company complete its funding for the Yahoo purchase.
Alibaba is also in talks with private equity firms that
would assist in funding the remaining $500 million, sources
said, including Bain Capital, Blackstone Group LP, and
Hony Capital.
The sources declined to be named because the discussions
were private. Alibaba, Blackstone, CIC and Hony all declined
comment. Bain could not immediately be reached for comment.